BABY BLUE Whoaaaa is out of the hospital and back to doing what he does.

BABY BLUE Whoaaaa

Some of these guys are built different. Rapper – I thought he was a singer – Anyway, Baby Blue is back in the strip club, even though he got shot just about a week ago. My first thoughts are that this is “this grown a$$ man is nobody’s baby!”

He is a full grown man that is now showing his true strength and dad b##! I didn’t expect to see him in a strip club so soon, because Baby Blue reportedly had to learn how to breathe and walk again after he was shot. He’s a fast learner! He was in ICU and asking for prayers! Clearly, those prayers got answered!

Well I got to tell you, that man is out already and doing his thing, like a Pretty Ricky, boyyeeeeeeee! I am not sure that he needs to be doing all that so soon after a robbery attempt almost claimed his life. Furthermore he has some legal issues that are looming too. The feds charge that he bought a $96,000 Ferrari and numerous other things with a fraudulent PPP loan(s). Why do y’all play with the Feds? So, surviving the shooting may be a gift and a curse, because he will have to do some real legal wrangling to get out of that situation. By the way, he is facing life in jail!

But, anything but dead! Dead is not good!

Now do you self a favor Rapper Baby Blue and get out of the club. Get your life together bro and don’t let the haters get you again!