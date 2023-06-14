Babyface VS Anita Baker: Social Media War Heats Up!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Oh no, auntie and uncle are still fighting!

Recently, across varying social media platforms, two established artists are again demanding the limelight. While, their respective caches of creativity are astounding, that is not why the attention is back on these greats. Truly, it is because the Babyface versus Anita Baker social media war is heating up!

So, Ms. Anita Baker plays no games. And, why should she? A short while ago, the chanteuse made a decision. Be that as it may, this choice would have a seemingly ever-reaching social-media impact.

Kenny's Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour

ABXO🎼 https://t.co/1nxnrcqL5j — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

Without a doubt, Baker does not take too well to disrespect. Following, timing constraints and a few crude interactions with — “ Kenny’s crazies “– zealous fans of the Indiana-native, AB has chosen to modify her tour. That’s right, she did not waste any time.

#AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest❤️/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.

Blessings🎁

ABXO🎼 pic.twitter.com/P7OzVdiEPm — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 13, 2023

Although, Mr. Whip Appeal is only responsible for his actions, he was still dismissed from The Songstress Tour. By all means, he maintains his integrity while accepting his fate. So, to his fans he penned a quick explanation.

Nonetheless, as this unforeseen saga continues, social media is definitely voicing its shifting opinion. While some people identify with Anita’s issues, others are wholeheartedly siding with the other acclaimed entertainer.

Be sure to catch up on all the shenanigans!

Anita has mistreated many ppl, including DNice,Luther and Babyface. She needs to stop. Come to me when you know facts — Erica Jarrett, BSW CAS 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@bronxharlemusa) June 12, 2023

Well I got to see Babyface while he was still on tour with Anita Baker. It’s Black Music Month, we can’t have the family feuding like this. pic.twitter.com/q3asmV9w72 — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) June 13, 2023

This Anita Baker/Babyface stuff got me feeling like I'm in grown folks' business. 😂 pic.twitter.com/flcsZpmhLU — The Third King 👑 (@thirdking0208) June 13, 2023

Why Anita Baker think Babyface obligated to say anything about what random people are doing on the internet? This why old people shouldn’t be on social media. Everyone doesn’t use SM the same way. We have never seen Babyface use it in the way that she uses it. — 🌼Peace🌼 (@KNOWMELUVEME) June 13, 2023

All respect to Anita Baker and her career, but she not gon keep trying to lil bro Babyface like he’s not one of the elite in the canon of black music. — Glorilla’s New Assistant (@TopherPatt) June 12, 2023

Anita Baker to the Baby Face stans #AnitaBaker #BabyFace pic.twitter.com/w82EPwRF0a — Effie We All Got Pain🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@yyz_one) June 13, 2023

Hopefully, in the near future, these two elite musicians will be able to rectify this fleeting issue. Until then, the popcorn is being popped and the Twitter-fingers will be TYPING away.