Beanie Sigel Chooses Sides in the Upcoming Saigon & Vado Face-Off

Beanie Sigel has thrown his support behind one rapper, in particular, and you won’t believe who.

In a recent YouTube video, the modern-day rap legend predicts that Saigon will win in the upcoming face-off against Vado. Sigel believes that Saigon has the edge because Jay-Z co-signs him, albeit tacitly.

Check out the video, in which Beanie Sigel makes his predictions, below.

Saigon, for his part, is already gearing up for battle. He recently took a friendly shot at Vado on his Instagram page.

“My homie said “your battle with @vado_mh is 2 weeks away, I hope U rehearsing.” I said “Not really, U aint see my sun Vado on TV, he known for choking, my sun definitely gon’ CHOKE, this easy work,” he teased. “😆…. “Im going to the county” 😂🤣… This s### is gonna be too fun !!!”

Check out Saigon’s post below.

We’re not ones to pick sides (yes, we are, actually) but we’re with Beanie Sigel on this one. Vado is certainly a beast, but Saigon is a silent-but-deadly killer.

For those who are interested, virtual tickets (because, COVID) are still available for the next few days. Get them now, while you still can.

So, who you got in this battle? Sound off below.

Battle Rap’s Oldest and FIRST Battle league.. M.C. W.A.R., (Masters in the Community Check the World Associated Rappers) back with #NWOIII Vado Vs Saigon & Charlie Clips Vs Oun-P at Center Stage ATL this Sunday October 3rd.

TICKETS & PPV AVAILABLE AT WWW.MCWAR.COM

Previously Keith Murray Vs. Fredro Starr with DJ Enuff in partnership with AllHipHop.com

The #NWOIII Battle will Feature:

Rah Digga & DJ Holiday CommentatingDJ Scream DJing for Charlie Clips Vs Oun-PDJ Kay Slay DJing for Vado Vs SaigonWith production from Magnedo7 (Eminem Credits) Stan Da Man, Stroud (TI producer) Magnedo7, & Encore

Beanie Sigel performing Live

With more crazy matchups for the culture:

BIG T VS E NESS SWAVE SEVAH VS. BIGG K MARV WON VS. CHEF TREZ SNAKE EYEZ VS YOUNG KANNON J MURDA VS UNO LAVOZ LOTTA ZAY VS JP CALI SMOOV LL COOGI VS REGGIE P ADV FLOSS DA BOSS VS LI THE MAYOR AR16 VS P.A.Y.N.E. DA SQUAD BOY

IG HANDLES:

~ @vado_mh 🎤 Vs @saigon_nyc 🎤

~ @therealcharlieclips 🎤 Vs @ounp1523 🎤

~ @215eness 🎤 Vs @bigt_tuna 🎤

~ @jmurda_ftw 🎤 Vs @unolavoz215 🎤

~ @marvwon 🎤 Vs @cheftrez__ 🎤

~ @lottazaynj 🎤 Vs @jpcalismoov 🎤

~ @llcoogi 🎤 Vs @reggiepadv 🎤

~ @ar16bx 🎤 Vs @paynedasquadboy 🎤

~ @snakeyezfg 🎤 Vs @yk131 🎤

~ @swavesevah 🎤 Vs @biggktv 🎤

~ @floss.daboss.10 🎤 Vs @li_themayor 🎤