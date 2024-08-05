Beef Brews Between Travis Scott And Killer Mike Over Grammy Win

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Killer Mike and Travis Scott have been at odds since the ATLien won big at the Grammys.

Alright, gather ’round, folks, ’cause we’ve got some spicy Hip-Hop tea to spill. Killer Mike, our underground legend and OutKast’s star student from the 2000s, has been stirring the pot. You know him as one half of Run the Jewels, the duo that’s got more bars than Rikers Island. Sure, he might not have the chart-topping hits, but his lyrical game? It’s tighter then…well, you get the idea. He is a friend of the site and we love him. But, something is afoot. Check it.

Travis Scott’s manager David responds to Killer Mike 😭 https://t.co/eUU4mJzau6 pic.twitter.com/pW7LqKHaDy — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) August 2, 2024

The 2024 Grammys stirred up some beef! Killer Mike snagged a Grammy, and Travis Scott fans were hotter than a fresh jalapeño. They cried foul, saying Mike did not deserve the award. Well, Killer Mike ain’t the type to let things slide. Nope, he went full Deadpool on this narrative in his new album.

Enter “Songs for Sinners & Saints,” an album so good, it could make a grown man cry. Killer Mike does his thing over some seriously soulful beats. But it’s the closing track, “STILL TALK’N THAT SH#T,” where he really goes in. Mike’s got a message for Travis Scott and his army of fans: “I’m here to stay, and I’m taking home the trophies, baby!” He raps, “You gon respect me like a motherfckin’ Grammy winner. Like I cooked your favorite rapper like a Granny dinner.” There were no names dropped, but it’s as clear as a day who he’s talking about.

So, Travis fans, take a seat! Killer Mike’s here to remind everyone why he’s the Grammy-winning king, and he’s not backing down. Here’s his new album!