Benny The Butcher’s “Villain” Era Initiated By Photo With Freddie Gibbs’ Ex

Benny The Butcher has created his own villain origin story following his recent photo-op with Freddie Gibbs’ ex-girlfriend, who’s also the mother of his child.

On Tuesday (November 28) the Griselda MC hopped on Twitter (X) to repost a photo of himself and Gibbs’ ex, who goes by the name Destini Creams, hugged up rather cozily together. The woman appears to be smiling ear-to-ear with Benny’s arms around her waist and his face buried in her ear.

“Chillin like a villain,” Benny wrote in the caption of the salacious pic.

Chillin like a villain https://t.co/7u3Kf41HBq — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) November 28, 2023

Both Benny and Gibbs’ ex posing together for a photo is certainly a surprising turn of events, considering Gibbs and his ex were reportedly involved in an altercation in Buffalo in May 2022 in which the Alfredo lyricist and his then-girlfriend had their chains snatched. In fact, she actually addressed the altercation, in addition to speaking on her estranged relationship with Gibbs in a rant she shared on Twitter.

“Freddie didn’t spin about s### when they took my jewelry so i went and got it back myself,” she wrote in a tweet. In another tweet, she accused Gibbs of deserting her and his alleged son, adding, “Everything was planned then he switched up. said he would still help me with the baby and after holding him down through whatever, the first chance he got to dip on me- he did. but y’all excuse it because he can rhyme words.”

