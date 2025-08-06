BET ‘Suspends’ BET Hip-Hop Awards & Soul Train Awards Indefinitely

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

BET has shocked the culture by pulling the plug on its two most celebrated award shows—without a clear reason why.

In a move that has blindsided fans and artists alike, BET has officially suspended the BET Hip Hop Awards indefinitely.

Let me keep it a buck. I have known this for a very long time. I did not want to put it out there and cause issues. But, this is crazy! When you think of all the memories we have had with the Hip-Hop Awards. They broke out out after The Source Awards were a bust. And BET ran with it with the performances, the awards and – yes – those ciphers!

But, there is a hook I did not see. They are also ending the Soul Train Awards. Big Don Cornelius is rolling over! This was the last remnant of his legacy. What now?

These two iconic ceremonies have long served as cultural cornerstones! They both rep Black music in major ways. Since 2006, the BET Hip Hop Awards has been the ultimate showcase of rap excellence. Yes, it got wonky from time to time, but those legendary ciphers endure. Those unforgettable performances made headlines.

The Soul Train Awards go back even farther, with roots going back to 1987. They carried the torch for R&B and soul. They honored both the pioneers and the future of R&B. Now,there is no clear path forward. Oh well.

BET CEO Scott Mills confirmed the rumors, but did not say much else.

He told Billboard the following: “We have suspended the Soul Train and Hip-Hop award shows. But we have a team that’s actively thinking about where those award shows might best live as the media climate continues to evolve. They aren’t gone. And we also still have the NAACP Image Awards and the Stellar Awards.”

What do you all think about this? Are they cooking something else up or is this just a changing of the times?