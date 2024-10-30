Beyoncé Fans Expose Fox News Guest Panelist’s Queen Bey Support Prior To Harris Rally Shade

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out how the Beyhive came to the defense of Beyoncé after a man questioned her success and credibility following Kamala Harris’ Houston campaign rally.

Beyoncé‘s loyal fan base has once again exposed an individual critical of her career, following her appearance at vice president Kamala Harris’ recent campaign rally.

To make a long story, a man whose name is Xaviaer DuRousseau found himself in the crosshairs of the Beyhive after he made critical remarks about her commercial success immediately following her endorsement of the Vice President at the rally Harris’ hosted in her hometown of Houston.

During an appearance on Fox News at Night, DuRousseau undermined Beyoncé‘s speech at the rally and her support for Harris by throwing shade on the Grammy award-winning vocalist over her recent Billboard Chart appearances. He started off by claiming that Harris was “desperate” for support and endorsements, hence Beyoncé’s appearance at the rally.

“She’s absolutely desperate,” DuRousseau said. “I mean she’s out here bringing every celebrity she can to try to get any kind of endorsement because she knows she doesn’t have any substance herself. She brought Beyoncé out tonight. And it’s like Beyoncé doesn’t need to be doing that. Beyoncé needs to be focused on trying to keep her album on the charts because it’s already gone.”

In a tweet he shared following his appearance in the segment, DuRousseau attempted to grab the bull by the horns and further lean into his controversial stance against Beyoncé by targeting her fanbase.

“The bravest thing I’ve ever done in my career is drag Beyoncé on live TV,” DuRousseau wrote in part. “The BeyHive are domestic terrorists.”

The bravest thing I’ve ever done in my career is drag Beyoncé on live TV



The BeyHive are domestic terrorists pic.twitter.com/qcnMebDYHR — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) October 27, 2024

In the end, the Beyhive wound up getting the last laugh as multiple Twitter users flocked to the replies in the thread of DuRousseau’s tweet to host a paperwork party by pulling the receipts illustrating his previous stan-like support of both Beyoncé and JAY-Z.

In a tweet he shared in June 2023, DuRousseau complained that “conservatives” persecuted him over his “obsession” with Beyoncé and JAY-Z and even suggested that he will happily continue his support of them in defense of the pushback he receives from his right winged peers.

“Conservatives DRAG me every time I say this, but I’m obsessed with the carters and will defend them as I’m on their payroll,” he wrote in part. “JAY-Z and Beyoncé are a Royal Family.”

DuRousseau also previously expressed his opinion that Beyoncé is more popular than multiple other mainstream superstars who dominate genres such as pop and rock — and also happen to be white.

”Beyoncé is objectively more talented than the Beatles if we’re having an honest conversation,” he previously wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet in response to an X user who claimed Taylor Swift was the equivalent of being the “Donald Trump pop music for white women” DuRousseau wrote, “and Beyoncé is Barack Obama.”

The outpouring of angry Beyoncé fans dragging him for seemingly switching up on her overnight became so prevalent that it prompted a formal response from DuRousseau. Unsurprisingly enough, he both switched up, again, and doubled down on his initial shady remarks.

”Update: Beyoncé is sending her [bee emoji] swarm after me,” he wrote in a tweet. “ doesn’t change the fact that her album fled the charts like Harriet Tubman in the middle of the night. PF2 [Nicki Minaj ‘Pink Friday 2’] out-charted.”