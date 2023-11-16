Beyoncé In Negotiations To Take Over Residency For U2 At The Sphere In Las Vegas?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Grammy Award-winning vocalist Beyoncé is reportedly in negotiations to land a Las Vegas residency in 2024. According to a report published by the NY post on Thursday (November 16), Queen Bey’s management team has been contacted by James Dolan, the CEO of Las Vegas’ newly constructed Sphere, regarding the possibility of a residency.

Beyoncé recently took over the venue during her sprawling Renaissance World Tour, which Live Nation recently confirmed generated nearly $580 million in revenue and attracted roughly three million attendees across 56 dates in 39 cities.

Dolan, who owns two New York-based sports teams in the NBA and NHL, is purportedly preparing to offer Beyoncé a $10 million production budget for the residency, which is seemingly identical to what legacy rock band U2 was offered to produce their residency at the 20,000-cap arena. Should the two series come to an agreeable on the negotiations, Beyoncé would take over the venue in February 2024 following the completion of U2’s 36-date residency.

According to the NY Post’s sources, artists such as Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga are also in the running for the residency. Beyoncé’s mom and manager, Tina Knowles, and her husband, JAY-Z, have allegedly taken separate tours of the $2.3 billion facility located on the Las Vegas Strip (but this has yet to be confirmed).

The Sphere reported a profit loss of $98.4 million and is reportedly more that $1 billion dollars over budget, but Dolan reportedly has plans for additional residencies in 2024.

As he told the publication, “We expect to host two additional residencies in the [first half of 2024] and look forward to sharing more detail.”