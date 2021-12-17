Bad News If You Workout To Drake, But For Great Beyonce Runners!

The shade against Drake must cease, but this is all in goo fun, where a report says he will make you run slower!

According to a recent report, running while listening to Drake will slow you down, whereas running while listening to Beyoncé will speed you up.

WHAT?

A new NON-scientific study tracked the running speed of 20 runners versus 60 instances of running. In the (saying it again) non-scientific study, it said that runners who listen to Drake slow down considerably. On the other side, those that listened to Beyoncé were able to run faster speeds.

WHAT? WOW!

Be prepared to run an additional minute and 45 seconds if you’re listening to Drake. That amounts to roughly 21 seconds per kilometer. Drake wasn’t the only artist slow people down Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Katy Perry all contributed to slow we’re running times, according to the report.

If you listen to Beyoncé, you can expect to run 33 seconds per kilometer faster. That’s a whopping two minutes and 45 seconds per mile faster. Other artists that helped you run faster or harry styles, Britney Spears and others. Clearly, there’s no rhyme or reason to this.

On top of that, we know Drake is lo-fi rap for the most part and Beyonce is Sasha Fierce half of the damn time! You can’t do that to Drake! Put some of his earlier work or some of the higher energy joints he’s been on!

If I listen to my favorite Drake song, I am like this:

On the other side, from a Hip-Hop perspective, we love to listen to the likes of Nick Grant, Benny The Butcher, Conway, and M.O.P. as we work out!