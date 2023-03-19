Big Latto’s Big Gun Flex Goes The Wrong Way

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Latto seemed to brag about getting caught with a gun at LAX, but she says it is all a big misunderstanding.

Latto endures as one of the premier rappers in the present day and really show little sign of slowing up. Even when she goes a lil to the pop side, she’ll just link up with somebody like GloRilla is shore up the base in the hood. But, she may have gone a bit too far recently to show she’s a G.

She recently bragged about bringing a loaded glock to LAX. What the?

Went to LAX w a loaded glock 17 in my Birk got locked & let out in a few hours lmaooo booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time! 😮‍💨 no cap in my rap TUH https://t.co/KUkt8NsdMg — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) March 17, 2023

What is not clearly stated is that his is some kind of old case and she was responding to a twitter user. That is a great thing! She also clarified that this is not related to another case in Atlanta. Thank GAWD!

Nah that was in Atlanta lol I was profiled for “looking like” sum b#### that robbed a n####… I’m not no robber man 😂 jail is NOT for me btw 🥴 https://t.co/GuMj0tL2kR — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) March 17, 2023

None of this stopped the jokes!

Booked a 75K jet to appear for a $20K gig. pic.twitter.com/jHq58Kf2ZZ — DROP A TEAR // 🆘🛟 // Like Grrahh (@spiritualbih) March 17, 2023

Its her saying “TUH” as if this proves she really a gangsta 😂 whole time this Donna Karen is licensed to carry 💀 pic.twitter.com/Eyoro9L85Z — Ashton (@ayywalker) March 18, 2023

And Latto replied to some people, but I confess, I didn’t understand a lot of what was said.

B###### PUSSC ain’t taking NUN!!! — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) March 17, 2023

She said she was NOT trying to flex on you h0es!