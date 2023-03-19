Big Latto’s Big Gun Flex Goes The Wrong Way

Latto endures as one of the premier rappers in the present day and really show little sign of slowing up. Even when she goes a lil to the pop side, she’ll just link up with somebody like GloRilla is shore up the base in the hood. But, she may have gone a bit too far recently to show she’s a G.
She recently bragged about bringing a loaded glock to LAX. What the?
What is not clearly stated is that his is some kind of old case and she was responding to a twitter user. That is a great thing! She also clarified that this is not related to another case in Atlanta. Thank GAWD!
None of this stopped the jokes!
And Latto replied to some people, but I confess, I didn’t understand a lot of what was said.
She said she was NOT trying to flex on you h0es!