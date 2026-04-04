Big30 Allegedly Recorded Pooh Shiesty Gucci Mane Incident

Big30 is reportedly caught in the fallout of Pooh Shiesty’s latest legal woes, but the allegations make this super serious.

Big30 might be learning the hard way that loyalty and bad decisions can sometimes look the same in a courtroom. Damn.

The Memphis rapper, who many Hip-Hop fans know as one of Pooh Shiesty’s childhood friend, is now being pulled into the messy situation involving Gucci Mane. And if the chatter is even halfway true, this situation means a long legal process and possibly jail.

Big30 was allegedly present during the incident where Pooh Shiesty is accused of forcing Gucci Mane into signing paperwork related to music rights. What has really caught people’s attention is the claim that Big30 may have recorded the entire situation on his phone. Yes, recorded it. If that detail proves true, people are already calling it one of the most self-inflicted wounds imaginable in an era where digital evidence has put plenty of careers on ice.

These are allegations, but the paperwork is out there.

Still, the mere idea that investigators may have obtained this is running laps around the internet. Is this is a case of blind loyalty, poor judgment or simply being caught up in a moment?

What makes this especially disappointing for some observers is that Big30 has built a respectable name for himself outside of controversy. He has shown flashes of real potential! He’s earned coverage on platforms like AllHipHop based on his music rather, not drama. That makes this situation feel even more frustrating.

If there is any lesson here, it may be that one decision can change everything. One moment.

For now, this remains a developing situation…watch our interview with Big30 below.



