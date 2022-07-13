Birdman Calls Out Rick Ross For Swagger Jacking

Birdman is not feeling Rick Ross and Rick Ross is not feeling Birdman. But, Stunna is not letting it go, recently claiming Rozay has stolen his Cash Money style for years.

Here we go! You know Rick Ross called out Birdman heavy a few years ago in a song. “Idols Become Rivals” was a version of ether that we hadn’t seen in quite some time, especially from Artist from the south. Our brothers and sisters from the south tend to stick together and collaborate, unlike their northern cousins who battle rap and destroy each other incessantly. So, when Rick Ross dropped that diss track it was a shocker to everybody. Nevertheless, that was years ago – 2017 to be specific.

TIME FLIES!

He said Birdman’s watch was fake in the song. Good lord.

In this new day, 2022, Birdman has not forgotten. He did a casual interview with DJ Akademiks and there were a number of nuances in that interview. Most notably, he shaded Rick Ross as he talks in the interview. It was a very casual comment, but a very telling one nonetheless. He basically said that Rick Ross swagger jacked his style and has done so for years. He gave Cash Money a lot of respect, but also seem to shade Turk too. Not sure why he aid that, since Turk was incarcerated and other things. Turk came up! At any rate, I wonder if this will set anything off? I don’t think so. To me, it seems like Rick Ross is in another phase of his life and he’s actually enjoying the fruits of his labor.

He’s funny now!

Ironically, this comes on the heels of Gillie Da Kid coming at Rick Ross as well. Gill King got upset because Rick Ross made mention of him in the comments section of one of the social media posts with Lil Wayne. So, Rick Ross has two common adversaries, both of which are linked to Cash Money Records. That seems more than ironic! Anyway, check out the videos and tell me what you think.