Birdman On Lil Wayne, Hot Boys Solo ESSENCE Fest Sets & Rick Ross Fake Jewelry Jab

Birdman has finally cleared the air on the separate Essence Fest performances of Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys and managed to air out Rick Ross in the process.

In a recent live stream, Birdman opened up about the drama surrounding Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys’ sets at Essence Fest, in addition to addressing lyrics from Rick Ross suggesting he wears fake jewelry.

The Cash Money mogul started off with the former, seemingly remarking that fans’ perception of a full-blown Hot Boys reunion was skewed from the beginning. Birdman explained by detailing the behind-the-scenes dynamics, revealing that Lil Wayne’s solo set was always part of the plan.

“N###as was talking about ‘Wayne [Lil Wayne] and won’t do this and do that,'” Birdman said. “Wayne wasn’t going to even do Essence. I called my son and asked him to do it because I was doing Birdman and Friends, and he did it. I asked him to do it right.”

He continued, emphasizing that Wayne having his own set was pre-planned.

“So we always knew that Wayne was going to have his own set because me and Juvie, Geezy [B.G.] and Fresh [Mannie Fresh], we rehearsed together every day and we had our own set together,” he said. “But we all knew that Wayne was going to have his own set because Wayne was.”

Birdman also showed love to artists such as 2 Chainz and Bun B, who also appeared along side the Hot Boys members whom he performed with at ESSENCE.

As the interview continued, Birdman didn’t hold back when addressing Rick Ross’ claim that he wore fake jewelry. In case your memory has served you better in the past, the “Stuntin Like My Daddy” hitmaker was referring to a diss made in Ross’ track “Idols Become Rivals” from his 2017 album Rather You Than Me. Birdman vehemently denied the allegations, recounting his lavish lifestyle from a young age.

“I was 14 years old wearing two Rolexes uptown, in NOLA, 15 years old with 10 cars,” he said. “By the time I was 16 years old, I had 16 cars playing with a few Ms.”

As he continued fiercely defending his reputation, Birdman essentially disowned Ross, claiming it has been more than 20 years since he had a relationship with him.

“I ain’t never been no man in my life that will fake jury blood,” he said, adding, “Cap talking, n###a b###h made to say I wore fake jewelry. N###a p#### to say I wore fake jewelry. I ain’t never wore no fake jewelry. But that just showed me a n#### don’t know me. N#### you met me, met a n#### in ’96, stop f###### one of ’em in 2000.”