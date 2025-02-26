Birdman Trends After He Appears To Nod Off While Performing With Hot Boys

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Did Birdman take a quick power nap while on stage?

Birdman is once again making headlines over his conduct on stage.

The veteran Cash Money music mogul began trending on social media on February 25 due to a video circulating from one of the Hot Boys recent reunion concerts following Lil Wayne’s Lil Weezyana fest last year. In the video in question, Birdman appears to be slumped over dozing off mid performance while Turk continues to rock the mic.

While Juvenile was standing behind Birdman and seemingly unaware he was in distress, Turk also appears to fail to recognize Stunna may have passed out standing up. Before long, B.G. seems to notice Birdman may be unconscious and gently rustled him awake before the less than 30-second clip ends.

Users on social media quickly got a hold of the clip, and as a result, began publishing their theories about what may have caused Birdman’s apparent lapse in consciousness.

“He was over there smoking @LilTunechi blunts during the performance,” a Twitter user wrote in a tweet before adding, “He couldn’t hang.”

A separate user countered in a tweet, writing, ”Nah boy that ain’t bud that’s a dope or lean nod.”

Another user deduced the incident to Birdman’s age, writing, “He’s too old. Birdman gotta sit down somewhere an enjoy him money.”

An additional user trolled the situation, suggesting that an encounter between Birdman and Lil Wayne at Lil Weezyana fest, during which Weezy seemingly cut Stunna off mid-sentence, was to blame for the incident.

“He was recovering from being cut off by Lil Wayne it shut his 5star system down,” the user wrote.

There were also users who of course took the opportunity to reference Wayne’s Super Bowl LIX snub in favor of Kendrick Lamar.

“And yall wanted these boys to perform during the Super Bowl,” the user wrote.

Following Lil Weezyana Fest in November 2024, the Hot Boys, Big Tymers, Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne have performed at several Cash Money reunion concerts including at a date in Tampa on February 21.