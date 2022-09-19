Bishop Lamor Whitehead Beats Potential Assault Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A women ran up in Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s church and he put hands on her. But she was arrested. See why.

Over the weekend, the infamous flashy pastor Bishop Lamor Whitehead seemed to assault a woman in his own church, live during service. Well, you may remember that he was also robbed at gunpoint a few months back. The bandits took somewhere between $400,000 and $1 million in jewels from the religious leader. Well, he has not stopped preaching because somebody pulled a burner on him. This also has not stopped people from coming for him.

This weekend a woman entered the church and disrupted the service that the Bishop had on Sunday. According to the New York Daily News, Tarsha Howard came into his service and was taping him, which he objected to. She then came into the live stream and Whitehead put his hand on her neck, forcing her out of the camera shot. It seemed to many that he assaulted her. So, the cops took him in. He was later released, uncharged. They did charge Howard with trespassing and disrupting a religious service. She posted her neck on IG, which seemed to have a scratch. Welp.

The Bishop later said that he felt that the woman was threatening his wife and daughter. He had to get her out of there as expeditiously as possible!

He is going to have a live press conference today on his IG so tune in – if you care!

By the way, I heard the NYPD was going to issue an apology to the religious leader for keeping him under lock and key for two hours on God’s day.