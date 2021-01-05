Blac Chyna Sues For Character Assassination!

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Blac Chyna is suing TMZ. What!? It looks like black Chyna has had it up to here with people talking bad about her. Apparently, there is a report out there that says she is a Coke Head and she is not feeling that at all. So what does she do? She filed a lawsuit, which is what you should do when you feel someone has violated you.
Blac Chyna is literally doing this in the legal form and has filed for the invasion of privacy and defamation of character. In a new report by The Blast, they detail exactly the terms of the lawsuit and her argument against the individuals and corporations that she feels have done wrong to her. She wants some money, but how much has not been disclosed. Check this out!
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Chyna has filed a lawsuit against TMZ and American Media for defamation, conversion, public disclosure of private facts, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
In the suit, Chyna accuses the defendants of violating her rights by publishing stories based on alleged confidential documents filed in her custody battle with Rob Kardashian over their daughter Dream.
On January 3, 2020, Rob filed court documents in the custody battle accusing Chyna of neglecting Dream and endangering her health and safety. She says the documents contained false and defamatory accusations against her.
In the documents filed by Rob, he accused her of using illegal drugs like cocaine, that she taught their daughter to twerk, neglected Dream’s basic hygiene and that she was repeatedly drunk in front of their kid. Chyna says all of this is a lie.
She says TMZ somehow obtained the confidential document and published the false statements to the world. She says the document is sealed under California law. Chyna is unsure how the documents were leaked to the outlet.
To make matters worse, she says her custody agreement was also leaked to US Weekly (owned by American Media) last month. Chyna says she was trying to hash out things with Rob privately but “that peace was short-lived.”