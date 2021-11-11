Black Panther 2 In Jeopardy Due To Covid-19?

I cannot believe we are here in the world. First of all, RIP Chadwick Boseman! You have not been forgotten! As you know Brother Chadwick was the lead hero and King of “Black Panther” and several other iconic movies. He was a good man! And We know this as fact. Anyway, the movie franchise was thrown in a tizzy when he passed away from cancer. Now, the franchise is being thrown in a tizzy for another reason, according to reports. They opted not to recast the role held by Chadwick and now have different circumstances.

Letitia Wright, the actress that played Shuri (Black Panther’s spicey kid sister) has a very strong, unwavering anti-vax stance. According to rumor, this stance may indefinitely postpone Black Panther 2? HUH? Yep. See, the word is Shuri becomes the Black Panther, as she does in the comic books. The only thing is…we are in a global pandemic and in the midst of a civil war of thought right now. Letitia Wright is taking her stand and not moving.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever jumped on a hiatus and they said they would begin again in the early part of 2022. Letitia got an unspecified boo-boo on the set. She goes back to London Town, where she’s from, and we’re thinking everything is OK. WRONG. On god – you won’t believe what I saw on TheJasmineBrand. “On November 8 the CDC announced that all non-immigrant and non-U.S. citizens flying to America must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and give proof of their vaccination status prior to boarding a plane to the country.” What in the pandemic are they doing?

We do not know how long this is going to last OR if Disney money will make it all better. I don’t see why she can’t fly private to the set, take Covid tests and resume filming!! Anyway, it is bad enough that the story is permaneantly altered without King Chadwick, but now this?! We cannot have the movie fail over this mess!

Here is a Black Panther fanfilm for you.