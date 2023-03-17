Blueface & Chrisean Go Nuclear Waste Toxic!

Blueface has found a new low. He claims he will keep harassing on/off girlfriend Chrisean Rock until she has an abortion. What?!

I am not sure why there has Blue not been some legal intervention with Blueface and Chrisean! I think we have jumped into a new realm! When will there be charges against one of them? They have done just about everything to each other YOU CAN DO! There have been physical assaults, verbal and emotional attacks. And just when you think you have seen it all, it goes to the next level down. Blueface publicly said that he is going to “go at” Chrisean until she has an abortion! WHAT?

This is so batsh#t crazy, I do not know how to proceed. But let me try. First of all, I thought they broke up. Secondly, I thought he said the baby was not his. If it IS his baby, well he wants to kill it? Doesn’t this mean he’s got more stuff to stay relevant with? He’s basically trying to NOT have a baby with the former love of his life. I cannot call it. Look at this:

After the “abortion” comment, he switched gears and started talking about “bleeding the truth with receipts.” I am sorry, but I do not know what that means. I assume he says he has some irrefutable facts against her that he could present to the public. Unfortunately, he’s talking about bullying a woman into having an abortion. I do not think what he’s got matters at this point. He then says he “let her be the breadwinner,” but how? She does not have a hit record or anything like that. She is clearly a social media influencer and “star.” How she’s going to make $250k or $20k per month is beyond me.

Maybe he is mad, because she is pregnant. She cannot do the same as one with child as a slave to the almighty pimp.

I am waiting for somebody to press charges. Unless this is all fake and for their TV show. I am thinking we are being played at this point.