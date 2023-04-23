Blueface Had His Own Knockout Last Night!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blueface quietly won a boxing match by TKO last night when everybody was walking Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia! Check it out here!

Last night, the whole world was tuned in as Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis duked it out in a highly publicized fight that met all the hype! As you know, this resulted in the KO of King Ryan. Check it out with some colorful commentary:

Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia the stream was lit #RyanGarcia #tankdavis #boxing #knockout

Let me know what you think about the fight.

Did you get to the bag?

Do you agree with Tank Davis being the face of boxing? pic.twitter.com/CBoMbr7Su5 — ShowBizzAdult (@BizzAdult) April 23, 2023

Anyway! We were all paying $85 for a fight, but it was worth it! Tank for the win! Anyway, there was another fight that slipped under the radar.

Blueface fought yesterday!

Ed Matthews and Blueface fought on Kingpyn boxing last night. I had to google this dude Matthews to right out who he was. And I still do not know who he is!

He got Mike Tyson on the jack!

I ain’t gonna lie. Blueface got hands and heart! Salute!

By the way, Chrisean Rock looks great with her new tooth!