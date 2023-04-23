Blueface Had His Own Knockout Last Night!

Last night, the whole world was tuned in as Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis duked it out in a highly publicized fight that met all the hype! As you know, this resulted in the KO of King Ryan. Check it out with some colorful commentary:
Anyway! We were all paying $85 for a fight, but it was worth it! Tank for the win! Anyway, there was another fight that slipped under the radar.
Blueface fought yesterday!
Ed Matthews and Blueface fought on Kingpyn boxing last night. I had to google this dude Matthews to right out who he was. And I still do not know who he is!
He got Mike Tyson on the jack!
I ain’t gonna lie. Blueface got hands and heart! Salute!
By the way, Chrisean Rock looks great with her new tooth!