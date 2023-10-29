Blueface & Chrisean Rock Said They Called It Quits—But That Wasn’t Entirely True

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface and Chrisean Rock will forever live rent free in our hearts!

No, Blueface and Chrisean Rock haven’t fully broken it off with each other, despite the “Thotiana” rapper proposing to Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of one of his children.

For those of you who don’t believe me, you gotta understand that this revelation came to me directly by the way of the horse’s mouth. Said horse—Chrisean Rock—took to Instagram Live recently to air Blueface out. According to Rock, she and Blueface remain sexually active, despite the fact he’s now engaged to Alexis.

“He still gone pull up like he did yesterday, like!? You feel me like we really just locked in forever,” Rock said in the video. Rock also went on to acknowledge the fact that she wouldn’t be where she is without Blueface—and it was low-key cute. But in the same breath, it’s also really messy.

It’s like Blueface is seemingly performing yet another ”Build-A-Career” workshop for Alexis, whom he just helped ink a deal with Capitol Records following the success of her viral hit, “Barbie.”

On yet another awkward, and somewhat comically petty note, Blueface has seemingly beat down the Lil Mabu robbery rumors that were bearing down on him. What if, in fact, he was in on this entire saga the whole time and orchestrating it for his benefit and drops a collab with Mabu, Alexis and Rock on some wholesome extended family vibes?! Would that not be one of the most innovative publicity pseudo-events of this modern era of digital media era or what?

Anyway, check out the full video below.