Blueface Claims Chrisean Rock Left Newborn Stranded In Middle Of Night To “Get Some D##k”

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s personal drama has once again spilled over to social media due to a recent incident involving their newborn son.

Over the weekend, Blueface shared a pair of videos to his Instagram Stories, accusing Rock of abandoning their son with one of her associates. In the short clips, Blueface appears to be distraught and angry as he attempts to find out where Rock went without the baby in the middle of the night.

“It’s crazy, my son ain’t got no parent at four in the morning,” Blueface said in part. “Nobody wanna watch him. She got Marsh watching him at four in the morning. So what? So she can get some d##k? Do a verse, f### a n###a? All this so you can do a verse and suck some di###, you a booth b###h!”

Blueface said he had to rescue his son because chrisean is out with a man & she told her best friend to babysit pic.twitter.com/m0fmrg2hcC — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 4, 2023

Blueface appeared to threaten the woman he identified as Marsh, Rock’s friend, with a beatdown from his baby mama/new artist, Jaidlyn Alexis.

As the “Thotianna” rapper’s videos spilled over to Twitter (X), many users went back and forth both in support and opposition of Blueface’s outrage.

“Nah that baby too little to be left with a babysitter, and who knows if her friend is even one. Justice for that little baby,” one user wrote in a reply to the video on X while another added, “Didn’t he said, ‘He’s not the father,’ so he kidnapping a baby?”

Rock gave birth to her son on September 3, which means the youngster is just barely two months old at this point. Is that too young to leave a child with a babysitter?