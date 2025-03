Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface is denying a woman’s allegations of a secret relationship as the mothers of his children duke it out online.

Blueface brushed off cheating allegations after a woman threatened to expose their supposed five-year relationship on social media.

The controversy ignited when an unidentified woman posted a video online accusing the rapper of secretly maintaining a relationship with her for half a decade.

In the footage, she expressed frustration over Blueface’s alleged infidelity and deceptive behavior.

“Imagine talking to a rapper for five years, thinking y’all have something,” she began. “Meanwhile, he has multiple girlfriends, getting married in jail, yet still in your DMs, texting you from a fake page.”

She continued her criticism, questioning, “Why do men, in general, think they can just spin the block, and you’re married.”

Wrapping up her message, the woman offered a blunt takeaway on men’s inability to fully let go of past connections.

“Moral of the story: men never move on,” she concluded. “No matter how famous, how locked up, how committed they claim to be.”

Blueface, however, appeared unfazed by the accusations. He responded with a dismissive jab on his Instagram Story.

Sharing the woman’s video, he captioned it, “New circus character unlocked ‘bozo.'”

Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Clash Over Blueface

This drama unfolded amid ongoing tension between the mothers of Blueface’s children, Chrisean Rock and Jaideyn Alexis, who recently clashed publicly on social media.

Rock, who previously announced she had married Blueface during a prison phone call, now says she’s finished with the rapper.

“Are you ok do u need attention?” Rock tweeted directly to Alexis. “Nothing have to do with his beautiful kids u crashing out bout Blueface again. He’s not the prize if its community penis. I don’t trust him. I’ve decided to disassociate/to leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place. I took risk and that risk ran it’s course.”

Meanwhile, Blueface remains behind bars after violating probation related to a 2021 assault charge. He is expected to be released later this year.