Bobby Brown Was Molested

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pray for Bobby Brown. He has been walking around and all this time, we didn’t know he was molested as a boy, by a priest.

Bobby Brown is a solider.

The 53-year-old entertainer has an A&E Biography and he admits that a damn priest molested him. He specifically says the bastard TRIED to m##### him, but he said the priest touched his private parts. That means, he did – not tried.

He explained in a recent chat, “When my mother was arrested I was sent to temporary custody by social services which was supposed to be a religious place. It was not a nice place to be as a child. One of the priests tried to m##### me.”

You can see how conflicted Bobby is in the language he uses.

“He [the priest] tried to touch my private parts. There was no penetration or anything. He touched my privates and I didn’t like that. I punched and kicked and punched some more until he got away from me; so I ran away from there as quickly as possible,” he continued. “At that time I was a young boy I didn’t know what sexual boundaries were. I just knew I didn’t like being touched. Some things are hard to forget.”

Buddy was 10 years old at the time.

When are we going to condemn these bastards? They do this over and over and over and over again. This is a form of racism, in my opinion. No, they do not exclusively RAPE and RUIN Black, but they do pray on marginalized and disenfranchised people. This means poverty and race are a factor.

What do you think?