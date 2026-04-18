Bobby Shmurda Says He’ll Slap Jay-Z, Then Got Crazier…

What started as a livestream quickly spiraled when Bobby Shmurda threatened to “slap the sh#t out of Jay-Z,” then he really got wild.

What is wrong with Bobby Shmurda?

Bro was all over my timeline today for evoking Jay-Z’s name.

During a recent livestream on Friday (April 17), the Brooklyn rapper didn’t hold back. This tidbit got clipped and circulated so so so so fast. But anybody that threatens Jay is going to get our attention., Bobby Shmurda declared he would “slap the sh#t out of Jay-Z” in a pod after someone suggested Hov runs Hip-Hop. Then, he pivoted mid-rant and said he wouldn’t slap him but would “sh#t” on him instead. What the…

Now, before we all clutch our Roc Nation pearls, let’s add some context. Bobby is a former Roc Nation artist, and his relationship with the label has been…complicated. Since his release from prison, fans have been rooting for a strong comeback, but the results have been uneven at best.

This isn’t even the first time he’s taken a public jab.

Back in 2025, Shmurda brushed off Roc Nation, but later admitted he was drunk while doing it. Fast forward to now, and people are wondering if he was drinking again or if he has something deeper bubbling beneath the surface.

A post from Underground Nation claims Bobby suggested he’s being “blackballed,” but I dunno. Others aren’t buying it either. They also think it’s just Bobby being Bobby.

As for Jay-Z, don’t expect a response.