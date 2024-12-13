Boosie Badazz Criticizes Joe Biden Over Tax Plan Trump Administration Previously Approved

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Are you on the same page as Boosie Badazz when it comes to the economy and taxes?

Boosie Badazz has made headlines yet again, this time for his fiery criticism of President Joe Biden’s economic policies.

During a recent Instagram livestream, the outspoken rapper voiced his frustrations about taxes under the current administration, claiming they’ve hampered people’s ability to thrive financially. He contrasted this with the economic climate under Donald Trump, stating he plans to take his entrepreneurial ventures to the next level in January 2025, when Trump takes office for a second time.

Boosie began by describing his belief that financial struggles have hit people hard during Biden’s presidency.

“It seemed like when Biden was in office, people didn’t have money to support,” Boosie Badazz said, referring to his own ventures and general spending habits. “A lot of people just ain’t have it, bro. People… I mean, I ain’t take no losses, but people just ain’t have it.”

The Baton Rouge native then zeroed in on taxes, which he says have taken a significant toll on his earnings.

“Taxes are killing me, bro,” he said emphatically. “Every million dollars you pay, what, $350,000? If you spend $100,000, half of your money gone. Every $100,000, I owe you $360,000.”

Boosie went on to express disbelief at how the current tax system impacts both wealthy individuals and the middle class.

“Who does the money go to?” he questioned. “I mean, middle class still on their a**. Every million dollars, we’re down to $400,000. How is that fair to anybody in the world?”

Boosie Badazz concluded by questioning the sustainability of such policies: “How you gonna make money? How you gonna not be in debt? Whole world in debt, bro.”

Boosie hinted that Trump’s return to office might bring financial relief, aligning with his belief that the former president’s term offered better economic opportunities for entrepreneurs like himself.

While Boosie’s frustration is clear, it’s worth noting that his criticism of Biden over taxes may not be entirely accurate. The current tax structure stems from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act implemented during Trump’s administration, which largely benefits corporations and high-income earners while leaving some individuals, especially in higher-tax states, feeling squeezed. Many of the complaints Boosie voiced are tied to this legislation rather than new policies under Biden.

Despite the factual nuances, Boosie’s remarks reflect a broader sentiment among some voters who feel overburdened by taxes and eager for a change in leadership. Whether his entrepreneurial ambitions will flourish under another Trump term remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Boosie isn’t afraid to speak his mind on the nation’s economic challenges.