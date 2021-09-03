Boosie Has Opinions on Lil Nas X’s ‘Pregnancy’ & They’re Exactly What You Expect

Boosie has opinions about Lil Nas X’s pregnancy shoot, and they’re just as ridiculous as you’d expect.

Boosie has opinions about Lil Nas X‘s pregnancy shoot, and they’re exactly what you’d expect they are.

In a tweet posted yesterday, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper feels that this is only the beginning of the “Montero” rapper’s “reign of terror,” and it’s time to hide your wife, hide your kids…you know the rest.

NAS X WTF U JUST DONT STOP 😡I THINK HES GOING TO TURN AROUND N SUCK ONE OF HIS BACK GROUND DANCERS DICK ON NATIONAL TV #protectyours #godturninoverinhisgrave — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 3, 2021

Not that anyone expected Boosie to issue a Harvard Business School-worthy dissertation, but his tweet raises a few questions.

First of all, “God is turning over in his grave”? Is God dead, Torrence? Maybe you meant Jesus — no, wait, he came back after three days. Which God is in his grave, Boosie? Were you watching Avengers: Infinity War and mourning the death of Thor? (Not that I blame you if that’s the case. I mean, have you seen Chris Hemsworth’s luscious locks?)

Second, “protect yours”? From what, sir? Little boys and girls have been sticking basketballs under their shirts pretending to be pregnant since time immemorial. Are you suggesting we protect “ours” from the threat of basketballs? Or maybe you’re suggesting we “protect ours” from men who hire sex workers to sexually assault our underage boys? Nah, you couldn’t be saying that, could you?

I mean, Boosie, sir, you seem to have an awful lot of concern about the genitalia of young Black boys — and young Black girls. You also seem to be under the impression that abusing said children is acceptable. You even reach a point where you harass people who are doing their jobs in affordable gyms.

All this anger isn’t healthy, sir. Have you considered therapy, Torrence? It just might help.