Bow Wow Follows In Chris Brown’s Footsteps With Fans Experience

Bow wow is the man! He’s charging fans upwards of $1,000 for a “VIP experience” with him.

These guys have found a way to make some serious bread. First, Chris Brown was charging fans $1,000 to take these outrageous images. At first it was absurd. And then they went viral and more and more people started doing it. And now, it seems like my man Lil Bow Wow is going to follow in his brother’s path. Bow Wow is banking that people are willing to pay the same for an “experience” with him.

Check out the details of this experience.

A fan posted the the following, making sure to let it be known she/he was not doing it.

I am not sure that I care about this, but I am also not a former teenage girl. Maybe this is somebody’s dream. I hope this helps Bow Wizzle get his bread up. He is about to be on tour so I believe some of those super fans are gonna do this. He enticed them on social media.

As for my special VIP meet and greet experience .. They will gain more access more private time with me also will gain access to my private club and everything you can name. There are 3 different packages to choose from. Its all about how close do you want your experience to be. — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 4, 2022

This is a nice little tour of that middle era of Rap, Hip-Hop and R&B? They got Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V , Day 26, Dem Franchize Boyz, Crime Mob, Travis Porter and Wizzle!

Before you get too funny, to take a pic with Bow Wow, it is not that much. $150 is all it takes to get a flick with the name. I think that is worth it! Here are the additional details.

Personal Meet + Greet & Photo with Bow Wow

Digital Download of your Meet & Greet with Bow Wow

Souvenir VIP Laminate & Lanyard

Commemorative VIP T-Shirt

Access to early Merchandise Shopping with special item available for sale only to VIP guests

Lastly, there is the Platinum deal! $400 gets you in the game! Here are the deets.

Attend Bow Wow’s Pre-Show VIP Lounge Party

Personal Meet + Greet & Photo with Bow Wow

Digital Download of your Meet & Greet with Bow Wow

Souvenir VIP Laminate & Lanyard

Commemorative VIP Hoodie

Exclusive Drawstring Bag

Access to early Merchandise Shopping with special item available for sale only to VIP guests

Which one will you do?

Also, never forget.