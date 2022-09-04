Bow Wow Follows In Chris Brown’s Footsteps With Fans Experience

These guys have found a way to make some serious bread. First, Chris Brown was charging fans $1,000 to take these outrageous images. At first it was absurd. And then they went viral and more and more people started doing it. And now, it seems like my man Lil Bow Wow is going to follow in his brother’s path. Bow Wow is banking that people are willing to pay the same for an “experience” with him.
Check out the details of this experience.
A fan posted the the following, making sure to let it be known she/he was not doing it.
I am not sure that I care about this, but I am also not a former teenage girl. Maybe this is somebody’s dream. I hope this helps Bow Wizzle get his bread up. He is about to be on tour so I believe some of those super fans are gonna do this. He enticed them on social media.
This is a nice little tour of that middle era of Rap, Hip-Hop and R&B? They got Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V , Day 26, Dem Franchize Boyz, Crime Mob, Travis Porter and Wizzle!
Before you get too funny, to take a pic with Bow Wow, it is not that much. $150 is all it takes to get a flick with the name. I think that is worth it! Here are the additional details.
- Personal Meet + Greet & Photo with Bow Wow
- Digital Download of your Meet & Greet with Bow Wow
- Souvenir VIP Laminate & Lanyard
- Commemorative VIP T-Shirt
- Access to early Merchandise Shopping with special item available for sale only to VIP guests
Lastly, there is the Platinum deal! $400 gets you in the game! Here are the deets.
- Attend Bow Wow’s Pre-Show VIP Lounge Party
- Personal Meet + Greet & Photo with Bow Wow
- Digital Download of your Meet & Greet with Bow Wow
- Souvenir VIP Laminate & Lanyard
- Commemorative VIP Hoodie
- Exclusive Drawstring Bag
- Access to early Merchandise Shopping with special item available for sale only to VIP guests
Which one will you do?
Also, never forget.