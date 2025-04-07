Bow Wow Offers Candid Response On “Complicated” Beef With Omarion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bow Wow says what he and Omarion have isn’t necessarily beef, but they aren’t on speaking terms either.

Bow Wow has shed light on the complex rift between he and his former frequent collaborator Omarion, thanks to Cam Newton’s podcast.

The Ohio native broke down he and Omarion’s differences while discussing the Millennium Tour 2025, which features a lineup of R&B and Hip-Hop artists such as Trey Songz, Plies, Boosie, Ying Yang Twins, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, Nivea and more, during his recent appearance on Newton’s Funky Friday Podcast. Bow Wow opened up about the long-standing tension, revealing that what may have once been a minor disagreement between collaborators them, has grown into something more layered and unresolved.

“It’s complicated,” Bow Wow responded when Cam asked directly if his beef with Omarion was ever real.

Bow Wow continued, making it clear that no conversations have taken place to patch things up.

“I don’t want to talk,” he admitted. “It’s nothing to talk about. Not even in a bad way. You know what I mean?”

He went on to explain that his temperament on the situation stems from his previous attempts to take the high road.

“When you let your hand out and you try to be the bigger person and try to rap, but you get no response and you’re just like, ‘okay, well, we just going, we’re going to leave it right here then,’” he said. “You do your thing, I’m going to do my thing. We just going to keep the peace.”

Despite the distance between them, Bow Wow stressed that the situation hasn’t reached a hostile point.

“It’s definitely not no beef,” he said. “Like, like we in the same buildings, like we, we pass each other in arenas. We might not speak, yeah. But we walk past each other.”

While its clear that Bow Wow believes there’s a multitude of factors which contribute to his rocky relationship with Omarion, its not at all hard to dig up some clues to help better layout the blueprint of their beef. In 2017, Omarion called out Bow Wow during an interview with The Breakfast Club a year after he made a public comment about the B2K singer’s breakup with the mother of his children, Apryl Jones.

More specifically, Bow Wow posted on social media, imploring Omarion to get back in the field and start dating again immediately after his breakup with Jones.

“Let’s go knock some b###### bro. U single now. So many ig and aod dancers out here waiting on you bro. We throwing you a I just became single party,” Bow Wow in the post.

Omarion responded, revealing that he and Bow Wow hadn’t spoken since he shared the post, and broke down what rubbed him the wrong way about the post.

“I thought that was kind of wack,” Omarion said. “He didn’t really have no regard or no respect for the position that I was in. Whatever I was going through, you’re supposed to support that.”

Watch Bow Wow’s full interview in the video above