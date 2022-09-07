Bow Wow Responds To Haters Of His $1000 VIP Package!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bow Wow claps back at the haters of his VIP meet-n-greet.

I feel bad for Bow Wow! Dude just got turned into a laughing stock all over the internet again. I know some people under rocks, so here’s the summation. Bow Wow is offering fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to chill with him extensively. And they laughed!

Well, Bow Wow is not about to let you all pick thousands of dollars in food stamps over him. No way. He is lashing back at you busters.

“A lot of you guys are asking what’s the difference between Ticketmaster Meet and greets. Then there my VIP meet n greets that released yesterday….. ill explain,” he wrote according to the good people of BallerAlert.

“Certain floor seat tickets come with the standard meet and greet where you will be able to still meet me and take photos, but you WILL NOT get the full experience as my VIP MEET AND GREET HOLDERS… this is your standard picture taking similar to what we usually do,” he continued.

He went on: “As for my special VIP meet and greet experience .. They will gain more access to more private time with me and also will gain access to my private club and everything you can name. There are 3 different packages to choose from. It’s all about how close you want your experience to be.”

I told you people, the price of a mere picture was as low as $150, but you all wanted to be funny.

In time, Bow Wow seemed to get increasingly mad and decided to stunt on you hating a$$ N-words.

“You see when I’m chilling, minding my business staying off the net, THEY STILL HAVE TO TALK ABOUT ME,” he said. “One week it’s ‘Bow Wow sells out o2 arena he’s a goat’ to who wants to meet him for 1k? Ya, baby momma n#gga, that’s who. Read before u post bout me. Stop playing with the dog.”

A goat and a dog? OK! Ya’ll musta forgot! Tha Row!

“PSA!!! WHEN ARTIST (EVERYONE) DO CONCERTS, they all have something called a VIP PACKAGE. I HAVENT DONE MEET AND GREETS IN OVER 7 YEARS… I HAVE THE COOLEST FANS ON THE PLANET .. I APPRECIATE THE F### OUTTA THEM. THESE ARE MEMORIES THAT WILL LAST WITH THEM FOREVER.

“UNLIKE MOST OF THESE LAME-ASS ARTISTS THAT WON’T MAKE EYE CONTACT WITH THE PEOPLE WHO MADE IT POSSIBLE TO EVEN HAVE A CAREER. I ONLY EXIST BECAUSE THESE FANS SAW SOMETHING IN ME I NEVER THOUGHT WAS POSSIBLE.. SO IMA GO ALL OUT FOR MY FANS !!!!”

Bow Wow…out!