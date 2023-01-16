Bow Wow Unaware A Hip-Hop Union Exists Speaks To Bigger Problems

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bow Wow called for Hip-Hop to unionize over the weekend, clearly unaware a Hip-Hop union already exists. He likely thought he was coming up with an innovative idea when he valiantly tweeted: “Hip Hop needs a board! No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee. That can set rules and keep things in control and protect this thing we call Hip-Hop! And have a retirement plan for the og rappers. I hate seeing my heros liquor’d out no money just washed.”

Hip hop needs a board! No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee. That can set rules and keep things in control and protect this thing we call hip hop! And have a retirement plan for the og rappers. I hate seeing my heros liquor’d out no money just washed — Bow Wow (@smoss) January 14, 2023

We hear you, Shad. But Kurtis Blow, KRS-One and Chuck D are way ahead of you. As co-founders of the Hip Hop Alliance, the trailblazing MCs have been addressing the “needs and concerns of the Hip Hop and R&B workforce through advocacy, information and service” for years. Their primary goal is to improve “the working lives of creators.”

The fact Bow Wow hasn’t heard of it is a problem, and here’s why. Two things: One, media continues to dismiss the contributions of Hip-Hop’s forefathers. Only because 2023 is Hip Hop 50 are we seeing an uptick in coverage of Hip-Hop’s classic artists in recent weeks. Prior to this year, most rap publications would rather cover Lil Xan “overdosing” on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos than bring awareness to something like the Hip-Hop Alliance.

Check out the Hip Hop Alliance https://t.co/D0rv2IDjNQ — Rapstation.News (@Rapstation365) January 15, 2023

Two, rappers like Bow Wow think they have nowhere to turn for help navigating the music business, but that simply isn’t true. Kurtis Blow, Chuck D and KRS-One are working diligently to improve conditions for all those involved. They’ve erected a whole team comprised of people like Doug E. Fresh, President of the CT NAACP Scot X. Esdaile and social impact strategist Tara L. Martin to join their initiative.

Oh and Bow Wow’s assertion the “OGs” are drunk laying in a gutter somewhere is also horribly inaccurate. There are a plethora of pioneers who refuse to rest on their laurels and are having incredible careers RIGHT NOW. Just ask MC Lyte or Queen Latifah; LL COOL J; Ice-T; Grandmaster Flash; Slick Rick; even Snoop Dogg FFS. Need I say more?

Find more information on the Hip Hop Alliance here. You too, Bow Wow.