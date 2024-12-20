Bow Wow Warns Travis Hunter “Wake Up” & Dump Fiancée Over Viral Remarks 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bow Wow is weighing in on the social media chatter surrounding Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and his fiancée.

The Colorado Buffaloes star’s fiancée has been catching heat on social media from people unimpressed by her reaction to Hunter being named this year’s top college football player last weekend at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City.

Since then, Lenee has been accused of leaving a flirtatious comment on NBA star Anthony Edwards’ Instagram page. The post gained traction online, catching the attention of Bow Wow.

Travis Hunter’s fiancée commenting on Anthony Edwards’ IG post. 💀 pic.twitter.com/7xW6M4TY1D — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) December 17, 2024

While the rapper and actor said he doesn’t usually interfere in “other people’s business,” he couldn’t hold back.

“I was once young, about to make a lot of money, and I know how this s### go,” he began. “I don’t want you feeling as though everybody’s jumping down your back or cats is hating. That’s that young n#### mentality. I want you to look at this like n##### care about you.”

Bow Wow Reacts To Travis Hunter’s Fiancée Alleged Flirting With Anthony Edwards

Bow Wow then warned Travis Hunter to “wake up,” questioning his decision to propose to Lenee. He also mentioned Lenee’s reaction to Edwards’ post.

“There’s no reason why she’s commenting on another n####’s page. A NBA n####. With heart eyes and the m############ money tongue out,” Bow Wow added. “That’s your fiancée. Wake up, young brother. Fiancées don’t move like that.”

He added, “It’s like you so caught up in being in love with this m###########. I don’t think this woman even loves you like that. You gotta watch the signs.”

However, it appears Bow Wow was duped. The screenshot was fake, shared by the social media account @TheNBACentel. The page is a parody account infamous for trolling players.

“BOW WOW GOT CENTEL’D,” TheNBACentel wrote in reaction to the video.

Nonetheless, Bow Wow was oblivious to the prank, urging Travis Hunter to “snatch that ring back.”

He added, “Bro, you in the media more for the broad than you is for winning the Heisman…Wake up.”