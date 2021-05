First of all, let it be known that I think Bow Wow was absolutely scared to battle Soulja Boy. Soulja Boy, at least has a couple of hit records that everybody knows. I can’t speak about Bow Weezy’s catalog, but in my honest opinion, he has no hits. Now, if they play something I may remember a song or two that I was forced to listen to on Rap City or “106 & Park” back when we had no options. However, for the most part I don’t know anything Wow Bow ever done in his entire career. Not even movies.

Moving on.

Bow Wow it’s no longer a Lil Guy, at last in how he treats women. I don’t know exactly how many kids he has, and I am not about to start looking, but one of his baby mamas got the wrath recently. He has a newborn and the babies mom is suffering from postpartum depression and she had a major fall out with Shad Moss. One would think that he would do one of two things, 1) be quiet or 2) offer a caring word. No. He said just the opposite, clearly regretting any interaction with the woman ever. He said on social media “Not my problem. Go get you a man who cares. I barely know the girl. I don’t even have a photo with the girl. Let that hurt go.“ I can’t imagine saying that someone online, in front of the world, and she is the mother of your child. Even though she may not be someone he likes at all, it’s still a woman that bore your child. You have to do better Bow Wow!

She is not going to take this lying down. She said she is going to air him out….

“I stay humble, I stay out the way, I get my own money, I f##ing focus on myself, I’m the best mom for my baby,” Sky said in a clip. “And it still don’t be enough for ni##as. [They’ll] still find something to tear you down, still try to find a way to make you think you’re doing something wrong — why are you trying to f–k with me so hard dude? Why are you trying to make this single mom sht so f##ing hard? This co-parenting sht could be so easy but n###as would rather make it hard and that’s crazy.”

By the way, it seems like he has two baby moms.