Boxer Ryan Garcia Accused Of Using Banned Substance In Devin Haney Fight

Boxer Ryan Garcia has been caught doping with banned “performance-enhancing” substances, according to several reliable sources.

Ryan Garcia Reportedly Tested Positive for Banned Substance Ahead of Haney Fight

In a shocking turn of events that’s sending ripples through the boxing world, Ryan Garcia has reportedly tested positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug Ostarine. This revelation comes in the aftermath of the brutal fight against champion Devin Haney. This has been confirmed by multiple sources familiar with the results of the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) testing. Boxing reporter Dan Rafael broke the news and it has already sent shockwaves in the sport!

Ostarine is one of the banned athletic substances due to its muscle-building and fat-cutting benefits. It was originally used for people suffering from osteoporosis and other degenerative diseases. It been on the World Anti-Doping Agency‘s (WADA) prohibited list for years! Using it in the sports arena is a serious offense.

There’s been a history of boxers using performance-enhancing drugs in boxing, but Garcia feels different. He beat the crap out of Devin Haney and also popped a lot of trash afterward. I feel he may need to face more serious repercussions because that man’s life was on the line in the ring! On top of it all, he did not make weight. So he went in there bigger and also on that dope? NASTY WORK! Garcia also started lining up other foes to beat. I am now wondering what the punishment will be for the self-proclaimed “face of boxing.” Will he now be forced to rematch Haney to restore his reputation?

Stay tuned as this story develops!