Burna Boy, Wizkid & DJ Tunez Fight Rumors Explained

Burna Boy finds himself in a viral storm after a reported clash with DJ Tunez pulls Wizkid into the conversation and sparks industry backlash.

Burna Boy might have the voice of an angel and the presence of a general, but right now his name is floating around Nigeria for the wrong reasons.

The Grammy winner is at the center of a messy rumor storm involving DJ Tunez, Wizkid’s trusted selectah.

Here is what people say happened.

Reports claim the situation went down at Obi’s House, a well known Lagos party spot where artists, DJs and insiders regularly gather. DJ Tunez was spinning, working the room like he usually does. Burna Boy was reportedly in attendance as a guest. At some point later in the night things allegedly turned physical. Several viral clips show a chaotic scene with people swinging and even security scrambling. There is not good footage of how it began.

DJ Tunez later took to social media. He said: “This n###a Burna Boy, all signs of weakness. First off, you hit me in the back of my head without me looking, that’s some sucka s##t, my boy. 1 vs 10, and I stood my ground.“ This going bad fast.

Then came Wizkid got in it. He never jumps into drama. But this time he did. He posted: “P###y n###a Jump a dj with 10man carry.” He’s loyal.

Is this really about Burna Boy and Wizkid? Some say it may have started because Tunez did not play Burna’s music that night and others say it is overall competitive energy. There are no confirmations.

The Nigerian DJ Association is not calling for a boycott of Burna Boy’s records! And this has come over the the states! The DJs are flexing.

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Burna Boy has said nothing.

Oh boy. 2026 needs to slow down.