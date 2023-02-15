Busta Rhymes Throws Water On Butt-Grabbing Woman!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A women tried to touch it and Busta Rhymes was not feeling it at all! Check out the video of what happened with the legendary rapper!

People gotta learn to leave people alone. And if you are messing with Busta Rhymes, you are going to learn the toughest of lessons. A woman, seemingly a fan, tried unsuccessfully to get a picture with Busta Rhymes. When she went to grab the rapper, she touched his butt. And that is when Busta went into flip mode!

The rapper turns around and immediately tosses the water on the woman. The woman walked away sulking.

And, the woman that did the daring deed said she only wanted a picture with the BK MC.

The Shade Room caught up with the woman that pierced through the rappers security detail for a butt-grab. She said she wasn’t trying to touch it or tease it.

Nikita Mathis, who owns Platinum Plus Fashions Boutique, said she was trying to get a picture with the legendary rapper. And it backfired. See, Busta had just given a speech at the Las Vegas Magic Apparel Trade Show yesterday and ol’ Nik was inspired.

“I didn’t mean to touch his behind honestly I was just happy to meet him and wanted a pic been a long time fan I admit I shouldn’t have touch him at all but he’s BUSTA. I felt like I could possibly get a pic.”

At least she got a video!

Nevermind that, we are still in awe of Busta at the Grammys!