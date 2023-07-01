Jim Jones And Pusha T Beef Goes AI And Fools Cam’Ron

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It seems that Cam’ron got fooled by an AI diss track that had disrespectful bars aimed at his capo Jim Jones.

So, here’s the deal: Earlier in the week Cam’ron entered into the Jim Jones vs. Pusha T beef. He made it clear that he’s not going against his fam, Jimmy. But, what promptyed this? We’ll get into it.

Cam’ron went on to say that they shouldn’t bring up what he has said about Jim in the past and weaponize it. He told Pusha T to step into the recording booth and get busy. He acknowledged that Pusha T is talented, but he believes Jones is winning. BUT…

It seems like Cam’ron might have been confused by an AI-generated diss song that’s been making the rounds on social media. In that song – which to me is clearly AI – tears into Jim by a robotic-sounding Pusha T. According to our sources, Jim has laughed off the AI, but it now makes sense why Cam commented in the first place. Sheesh…this game is getting crazier and crazier! I kind of hate it!

Now, let’s talk about what started all this. Last week, Pusha T and his God-fearing brother, No Malice, walked the runway at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. They played an unreleased song that seemed to take aim at Jimmy. The track called “Chains ‘n Whips” accused Jones of trying to get a feature with Drake, Pusha’s nemesis. Capo fired back with his own diss track called “Summer Collection.”

To add to the mix, Jones also appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast and referred to Pusha T as “a worker” and No Malice as “a preacher who works at Walmart.” He made it clear that this whole thing is just a rap battle.

This isn’t beef. This is shiitake mushrooms!

I want some real bars! I want to see a pair of silverbacks go at it!