Cam’ron Gets In Hot Water With Mike Tyson!

Uncover the possible “beef” between Cam’ron and Mike Tyson over the looming Jake Paul’s fight. Find out what was said and how it became a mystery!

YO! Cam’ron has been doing his thing in media. Shout out to Ma$e, but do we really want beef with Mike Tyson? How did we get here? Nobody wants to be here! Apparently, Cam had something to say about Mike’s looming fight with Jake Paul. And, well, Mike did not like what he said. Cam said that if the fight goes too far, Jake Paul will win the fight. Ma$e said he FaceTimed him from the airport and Mike was in the background. He said he was going to call back but never did. By the way, Cam missed that episode of the show. You gotta watch what you say! In the video below, it starts around the 47-second mark.

Let us be clear: these dudes are friends. I think.

Mike and Cam’s friendship has been a thing in the media over the years. They have been seen together and have shown mutual respect. Mike was in the video for the song “Get ‘Em Girls” (one of my favorite songs from the Harlem OG) in 2004. They seemed to have developed a genuine bond, so I do not think anything will happen. While they may not be seen together in recent years (until this airport fiasco), their friendship is going to survive, I believe.

Also, this happened back in the day (over 20 years ago):