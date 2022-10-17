Cam’Ron is Hilarious, Sliding Into Nia Long’s DMs

First of all, let’s start this off with some Hip-Hop. Mase, Jadakiss and Cam’ron have a song together. They call it “Gorilla, Lion, Hyena.” I was wondering which of them is the hyena. I think I know, but you tell me. Anyway, the song is pretty cool. I won’t say its revolutionary or anything groundbreaking, but its cool.
Let me know what you think. These guys are on tour together and may be a super group before its all said and done. They are dope though.
Anyway, it seems to me that Cam has another potential career in comedy. He has been fun for a long time and it continues to this day. He decided to send Nia Long a DM and posted it.
First of all, Nia wants me. Secondly, Cam a fool! He even talked French to get at Nia. HAHA!