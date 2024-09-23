Cam’ron & Ma$e Troll Cowboys Over Owner Jerry Jones’ Remarks On Jamie Foxx’s Instagram Live

Michael Irvin joins Cam’ron and Ma$e to discuss Jerry Jones’ inappropriate comments during Jamie Foxx’s livestream, and somehow, Diddy is brought into the conversation.

Former Dallas Cowboys franchise player Michael Irvin has reacted to team owner Jerry Jones’ bizarre comments during Jamie Foxx’s recent livestream on It Is What It Is with Cam’ron and Ma$e.

In case you missed it, Jones’ loose lips were was caught up blabbering on about a player’s “eight-and-a-half inch d##k” during an Instagram Live Foxx shared while spending time with the NFL owner. Though Foxx abruptly ended the live mere moments after Jones made the comment, a clip of the stream has since made it to multiple social media platforms and gone viral. As a result, Cam’ron and Ma$e sat down with former NFL player and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin to address the eyebrow-raising comments made by Jones.

Though it’s clear Jones appeared to have made the remarks about the size of his players’ genitals unabashedly, causing shockwaves across social media, Irvin seemed on the fence about the situation. However, Irvin’s apprehensiveness didn’t stop Cam’ron from bringing it up and sparking a lively and humorous exchange on the show. In fact, the Dipset rapper took things further and opted to troll Irvin in his initial address of the situation, posing a wild rhetorical question to the former star wide receiver.

“Super duper pause, super duper pause,” Cam’ron started off in regards to Jones’ comments. “Do y’all got to get your s##t measured before y’all join the Cowboys? What the f##k, what part of the game is that,” he said.

Ma$e interjected, adding, “Jerry running the ‘Django’ is,” referencing Foxx’s staring role in the film of the same name chronicling a slave’s uprising against a plantation owner.

Michael Irvin, visibly taken aback, was quick to question the legitimacy of the comments.

“Crazy thing I got to ask y’all is do we know this to true, and I did see that,” Michael Irvin said in part. “Do you know that to be true? That’s AI. It must be AI generating.”

Irvin continued, further suggesting that the viral clip could be a product of artificial intelligence rather than an actual statement from Jones, based on the climate of misinformation being spread on social media.

“You don’t even know what’s real nowadays,” he said.

Cam’ron continued to press the issue, teasing that Irvin must be inebriated based on his response to the scandal.

“Mike, you off the 151 [Rum] this morning,” Killa Cam said while laughing. “You lit my n###a. Don Julio Irving.”

As the trio continued the discussion, the convo shifted to Cam’ron and Ma$e questioning Irving whether or not he had ever been part of a locker room discussion like the one Jones was accused of sparking. Irvin, however, quickly shut down any insinuation that he’d ever engaged in conversations about another man’s size and dragged disgraced Bad Boy music mogul Diddy in the process.

“I have never, ever had any conversation about another man’s size in no manner,” Irving said. “In no way, and I don’t even know if we should be touching it with all this Diddy time around.”

The exchange remained lighthearted as Irvin did his best to sidestep the awkwardness of the topic, ultimately suggesting they move on from the subject entirely.

“Leave it alone,” he said. “Leave it alone, baby.”

Jerry Jones has long been a polarizing figure, with a history of making controversial remarks and being embroiled in scandals. In recent years, he has been criticized for his handling of player protests during the national anthem and has been linked to lawsuits involving sexual harassment. When an old photo of Jerry Jones surfaced, showing him among a crowd of white students blocking Black classmates from entering an Arkansas high school during the civil rights era, the response from Black celebrities was mixed. While many were critical of Jones’ presence in such a significant historical moment, others came to his defense. Prominent figures like Stephen A. Smith and Jay-Z publicly supported Jones, emphasizing his track record of providing opportunities to Black athletes and fostering diversity within the Dallas Cowboys organization. Stephen A. Smith, in particular, argued that holding Jones accountable for an incident from his teenage years without considering his actions since was unfair.

