Cam’ron Reacts To News Of Dwyane Wade’s Idea To Create Nail Care Line—Gets Dragged For Murse

Cam’ron is getting trolled for his reaction to news of Dwyane Wade’s desire to start a nail care line during a recent episode his show It Is What It Is.

Either Cam’ron Was eager to complete filming or truly frustrated by the final topic of discussion, judging by how he literally rage-quit toward the end of the latest episode. No matter the case, it’s obvious that D-Wade’s recent announcement about his planned, entrepreneurial journey with nail care products set the “Purple Haze” rapper off, causing him to storm off the set of the show.

”You do this everyday, you always do some wild s##t,” Cam’ron said while ripping off his microphone pack when asked about D-Wade’s nail care line.

”Oh my goodness,” Ma$e added. “Yo Stat [Baby] telling us not the nail care.”

While Killa Cam’s frustration was clearly very real, he was essentially turned into rotisserie chicken over his reaction in the comments section of that AllHipHop post on Instagram with the video of the outburst.

“Cam being mad at this and walking off with a pink purse is wild af im confused,” one IG user wrote while another added, “As he walks off with a damn purse. They need to get over this stuff lol it don’t effect you at all what another grown man chooses to do with his money time and life. All this for clicks.”

Another user trolled Cam’ron, writing, “Then he walks off with a purple haze purse smh.”

One user even referenced Killa Cam’s history of rage quitting by rehashing his behavior during the infamous Dipset Verzus.

“Samething he did during the versus battle lmao just left his set to burn by the hands of Alqueda jada lmao,” the user wrote.

During a recent interview, D-Wade revealed that one of his favorite pastimes is painting he and his daughter’s nails, which he said gives them time to connect. He then went on to reveal he was planning on “exploring” the idea of creating a nail care line.

“I actually thinking about jumping into the nail line… Yeah, I’ve been thinking about it. Like I’ve been in it so long. And I’m like, You know what, it could be a good time, but I got some cool ideas and I’m exploring. I’ve been having some conversations on my own about exploring,” Wade admitted.

This isn’t the first time Cam’ron and Mase have criticized D-Wade for his hobby painting his nails. In fact, both Cam’ron and Mase mocked Wade’s choice to paint his nails in a separate episode of It Is What It Is during which the former Bad Boy rapper found humor in Wade’s red and black nail polish by remarking that it was akin to “seeing [Michael] Jordan in lingerie.” Pause.

Check out Killa Cam’s full reaction above.