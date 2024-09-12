Cam’ron Thinks Shannon Sharpe Was Trying To Go Viral With “Accidental” NSFW Instagram Live

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron claims Shannon Sharpe’s Instagram Live sex session was less of an accident and more of an attention-grabbing “Ponzi Scam.” In a fiery rant on his sports talk show It Is What It Is, the Dipset rapper dropped a bombshell, accusing Shannon Sharpe of intentionally leaking his Instagram Live sex session to stir up controversy. […]

Cam’ron claims Shannon Sharpe’s Instagram Live sex session was less of an accident and more of an attention-grabbing “Ponzi Scam.”

In a fiery rant on his sports talk show It Is What It Is, the Dipset rapper dropped a bombshell, accusing Shannon Sharpe of intentionally leaking his Instagram Live sex session to stir up controversy. According to Cam, the viral moment wasn’t an accident but a calculated move by the former NFL star to boost his own clout. As Cam’ron broke down the basis of his claim, he started off dismissing Sharpe’s claims of accidentally initiating the livestream.”

“That n###a capping, that s### was on purpose. You can’t go live without pushing like four or five buttons,” Cam’ron said, accusing Sharpe of orchestrating the incident. “You got to hit four things to go live.

While some might chalk up the mishap to an honest mistake, Cam’ron wasn’t buying it and pressed the issue that Sharpe had a hidden, social media-driven agenda.

“To me, he didn’t go viral in a little minute and he’s like, ‘Yo, let me go viral.’” he pointed out.

Cam also suggested Sharpe’s vocals sounded unusually clear, as if he was using a mic, adding fuel to the theory that the livestream was staged.

“The vocals is too clear,” he questioned. “How you hear it? That clear? Sound like he had a mic.

Cam’ron also took issue with Sharpe’s apology, noting how it was paired with bragging.

“You apologize to ESPN, but then you say, ‘Chad, I told you I’d get it in man!’” he recounted, suggesting Sharpe was more focused on flexing than on showing remorse.

Cam’ron even hinted at a larger scheme behind the spectacle, noting how Sharpe’s merchandise quickly sold out after the scandal.

“You talking about, ‘Oh, y’all crashed the site, all my merch sold out,’” he mocked. “I think it’s a Ponzi scam… but if it worked for you, Unc, it worked for you.”

The rapper closed his rant by questioning Sharpe’s need to address rumors about his sexuality, referencing comedian Katt Williams’ joke during the livestream.

“I don’t think you need to make an announcement… I wore pink a lot of my career, and people would be like, ‘Hey, Cam is gay.’ And I’d be like, ‘Bring your mother around and see what happens.’”

This isn’t the first time public figures have “accidentally” exposed themselves online. Athletes and rappers alike have faced viral moments, whether intentional or not. In 2021, NBA star PJ Washington went live from a strip club, sparking controversy, while rapper Safaree’s leaked videos fueled rumors of a publicity stunt. Whether these incidents are genuine slip-ups or calculated moves for attention remains a hot topic. For now, Cam’ron seems convinced that Sharpe’s viral moment falls firmly in the latter category.