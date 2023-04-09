Cam’ron Upsets Skillz Over Michael B. Jordan / Jonathan Majors Post

Cam’ron said what he said about Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors! And Skillz claps back in response.

“Creed 3” was a great movie! It has grossed more than any movie in the opening weekend than any sports-related movie – EVER! Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors were the stars of the movie and did an amazing job! They also did an amazing job promoting it too. Some of those images were amazing, and sparked conversation about masculinity. Now, Cam’ron comes to the party very late and, according to Skillz, very wrong. Cam posted the following as reason he didn’t go see the new Creed movie.

Well, quite a few people had stuff to say. A lot of Cam’s following, like Fabolous, found humor in the post. Others, not so much. Skillz, the famous battle rapper and ghost writer, went off. He posted the following in response to Cam.

“ We are our own worst enemies smh. I tell all my homies I love em…Why? Cuz I do! Sometimes it throws em off but Ion care, Ima keep saying that ish. Tomorrow aint promised. We all getting older man & death is definitley certain. Its already hard enough out here for black men as it is bro. You cant even show love or accept it without your own trying to make it out to be something else. I dont know Micheal B Jordan but I know losing Chadwick was hard on him….cuz s### it was hard on all of us. We clowned that man before he died not even knowing how sick he really was. Maybe Jonathan came into Mikes life when he needed a friend…a bro. How come men cant have healthy relationships with other men without thier masculinity or sexuality being questioned? I put up a post last week saying “Black men its ok to smile in your pictures” and got nothing but dudes saying “naaah Ion do that ish Skillz” you dont what? Smile? And you dont see anything wrong with that? “maaan the times we living in goofy af. Yall got it. When you die and ya family dont have one picture of you smiling you got it bruh. Hardest obituary pic ever. You won. “

Anyway, the choir clapped! And I agree with him.

$262 million at the box office. They won.