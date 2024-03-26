Candace Owens Offers Insane Diddy Theory

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Candace Owens has stepped into the mess known as Diddy's raid.

Candace Owens in a piece of work. She has piled onto the Diddy stuff with her unconfirmed drivel. There is a TON of stuff going on about Diddy, but that does not mean she knows any more than the rest of us…unless she was there. So, check what she said:

"The Feds are currently raiding Diddy's house. They already knew what he was up to but he is going to be the fall guy so that they can protect the people at the top of the ring. They are raiding his home to hide evidence not to find it. That's how this works." – Candace Owens on Twitter (I will never call it X)

Does she know something? If so, say "who" or S###! Seriously, she's just another non-journalist, non-insider trying to stir the pot. Now, I will admit that she has been Diddy's top for a HOT minute so she is definitely keeping that same energy.

In the past, Owens claimed to have evidence supporting these rumors, but does she?

Owens has put Diddy’s legal troubles in the same mix as the deaths of Michael Jackson and Jeffrey Epstein. That is not good company. Owens often discusses Diddy’s rise in the music industry and the trail of allegations of misconduct that have followed him. There have been lawsuits, alleging mistreatment of women and accusations of violent behavior. At times she speaks the obvious: Diddy’s image is tarnished.

Let discuss Cassie. This is what I see her as:

The lawsuits against Diddy are deep and paint a disturbing picture of his behavior behind the scenes.

It should be noted that Diddy vehemently denies the allegations, claiming extortion.