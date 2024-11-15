Cardi B Aligns With Oprah In Denying Payment For Kamala Harris Endorsement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B stands by her endorsement of Kamala Harris and denies receiving payment. Read her response to allegations of being financially compensated.

Cardi B is doubling down on her previous statement addressing inquiries about whether or not she received payment for her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

On Thursday (November 14), the “Press” rapper took a moment to respond to political commentator Candace Owens after she questioned Cardi about any forms of payment she may have received in exchange for her support.

Though she previously addressed the topic earlier this month, immediately following her appearance at Harris’ campaign rally event in Milwaukee, she proceeded to clear the air, once again, assuring Owens that her political engagement could not be bought.

“I didn’t get paid a dollar and that’s on my three!!” Cardi B exclaimed in the tweet. She then revealed she actually spent some of her own funds in order to make her appearance at the rally possible.

“I actually came out of pocket for glam and travel because it’s somewhere I wanted to be,” she said.

“Like please girl you know damn well I’ll argue you down about politics FOR FREE.”

I didn’t get paid a dollar and that’s on my three!! I actually came out of pocket for glam and travel because it’s somewhere I wanted to be.. Like please girl you know damn well I’ll argue you down about politics FOR FREE https://t.co/SxJWWDSqFP — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 14, 2024

Cardi B previously shut down rumors that she was paid an exorbitant fee for her appearance at the rally in a similar tweet in response to a user who claimed she didn’t write her speech in addition to being paid for her likeness.

“I actually been talking about all of these topics for these past couple years FOR FREE on my ALL my platforms,” she wrote in part in the tweet. “Before I was a celebrity I was a product of poverty for 24 years so you’re not gonna tell me what I want to see in MY community.”

Cardi B’s latest remarks follow a recent statement from Oprah, who also endorsed Harris, in which the talkshow legend and media mogul also denied receiving payment for her appearance with the vice president on her campaign trail.

Additionally, rumors are swirling that Harris’ campaign ended with a $20 million deficit, despite the fact the Vice President raised a record $1 billion in funding throughout the entirety of the campaign.