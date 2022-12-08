Cardi B Gives Update On Her Booty

Cardi B has a lot going on, including and update on her booty and nose job.

What is going on with Cardi B’s booty?

Cardi B has admitted that she had booty shots in the past. Now there are a lot of different iterations of booty shots but hers are quite specific. She makes it clear that she didn’t have implants or fat transfer the way some others have. She admits that she recently had surgery. But not the surgeon might think. She says that she had the Surgery to remove the booty shots from her booty.

This is new mystery that she had some work done, but it does surprises that she’s so honest about it. She also explains why in our recent Instagram live interview she conducted. She basically says that when you’re younger, You’re skinny and thin. As you age, you start to fill out a lot more and justifies the shots in that way. BUT…she goes on to tell people, don’t do it.

She explained “a lot of people thought as soon as I gave birth I got my body done. No btch, I didn’t. In August I got surgery and removed 95% of my biopolymers.. if you don’t know what it is, it’s a* shots.”

“All I’m going to say is that if [you’re] young; if you 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you too skinny, and you be like ‘Omg I don’t have enough fat to put in my a$$ and result to a$$ shots, DON’T!“

She also explains her new nose. For the life of me, I will never understand those jobs. Noses, especially the African ones , are beautiful. I suppose, if you do not like your nose, your fathers nose, you could decide to get surgery. That’s exactly what Michael Jackson did. He didn’t like his nose at all and he also didn’t like his dad. So he got a job on his nose. Cardi B might like her dad. I don’t know. But she definitely doesn’t like the nose. Her dad gave her.

“I got my nose done, I don’t give a f#ck, b#tch.” I had my daddy’s nose. That sh#t had to go!,” Cardi said.

I find this all very interesting. I liked the old Cardi we talked to a ways back.