Cardi B Clears Up Offset Gambling Rumors After Divorce

Cardi B steps in and silences rumors linking Offset’s alleged gambling to their divorce, making it clear the internet got it wrong.

Cardi B is shutting down rumors.

Offset’s alleged gambling issues and finality of their divorce have crashed into each other. The timing alone had people confused. An April 1 divorce announcement felt like a joke, especially after so much time. Cardi B and Offset are officially done as a married couple.

Still, that cannot be the “end,” right?

The talks started immediately after Offset’s recent shooting incident There as a long-standing narrative of Offset as unfaithful, but then this gambling thing happened. People started to say perhaps Cardi walked away because of a gambling problem. Not everybody was buying it and the BX Bomber was one of them.

Clap backs ensued.

In true Cardi fashion, she did not let the speculation breathe. She jumped directly into the comments! According to her, there were no money issues and certainly no secret struggle that led to their split. She even made it clear she had control over the finances.

Now let’s be fair. Two things can exist at once. It is possible for someone to deal with personal issues while still maintaining financial stability, especially in a household with multiple revenue streams. But Cardi’s point was clear. The breakup was not rooted in some newly invented storyline.

She did not drag him, not even a little.

Cardi seems to be moving with a certain level of grace. I got word that she extended kindness to the family of her Ex-Man NFL star Stefon Diggs. That speaks volumes about her character or at least how she wants to present it.

There ya have it!