Cardi B Goes At Madonna After Twitter Post About “SEX” – But It Works Out!

Cardi B and Madonna almost had a major issue today, but beef was a near miss.

Cardi B was born 30 years ago. Also, nearly at the same time Cardi was being born, Madonna dropped a seminal, controversial book called “SEX.”

“SEX” now sells for upwards of $1,000 on places like EBAY. Anyway, Madonna, who is now in her mid-60s, took to Twitter to pop her bra strap in honor of the ground-breaking book. She basically alleged that she wanted some thanks for “paving the way” for people like Cardi B, Kim Kardashian and others.

She said:

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b###hes.”

AND she ended it all with a clown emoji.

🤡

Now, Madonna. I know you are old, but you cannot be that clueless to think that would be received well. Cardi went OFF.

“I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth. These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself,” Cardi said in now-deleted tweets.

And then it all devolved.

The fans got into it and started slandering Cardi for not understanding the message and also race and colorism crept in. Cardi said, “…SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE F— …nobody gonna lil girl me (specially a white woman).”

Reducing Madonna to just some random white girl is crazy. And why are you bringing up her race when you’re cosplaying a Black Woman? https://t.co/zOljM9OdKx — DEUCÈ❤️‍🔥〽️ (@DeuceTheKen) October 23, 2022

girl you did the same thing w Nicki. you paid “homage” and “praised” her. then you came on the internet actin a fool. and now you’re doing it with the MADONNA.



open ya eyes & read. 👁️



u just mad bc you’ll never reach the icon spot in your career. https://t.co/KqjDRzq7Qt — Landon McCoy 🦄 (@landonmccoy19) October 23, 2022

Anyway, this has a good ending. They actually got on a phone and talked. They worked it out.

I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful 🥲….Have a great day and drive safely yallll😘 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

I love you @iamcardib !! ♥️

Always have and always will. — Madonna (@Madonna) October 23, 2022



Madonna clearly had a senior moment. I am giving her a pass!

A few years ago, they were just as happy as they are now.