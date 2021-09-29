She ATE! Cardi B Trends On Twitter After Serving Dorothy’s Ruby Slipper Realness in Paris

Damelo eso, Cardi B! She ate tonight, kids, and not a morsel was left behind.

The First Lady of Hip Hop proved she can rock any look as she showed off her post-partum snapback in Paris today.

As we can see from the picture below. she teased Dorothy’s ruby slipper realness look (made by Thierry Mugler), and within seconds after debuting this look, she became a worldwide Twitter trending topic.

The scream we just scromed. The return of Cardi B to high fashion in Paris is the best thing on the internet today. #ESSENCE pic.twitter.com/aXo51yA52Q — ESSENCE (@Essence) September 28, 2021

From the feather boa that belongs somewhere on the old-school Vegas strip to the shorn blonde locks reminiscent of Marlena Dietrich, Queen Belcalis spared no detail as she showed the heauxs how it’s done. Let’s remember she’s not even a month out of the hospital after giving birth to her second child with Offset. Look at the snapback! Your baby mama could never.

But, as another Twitter user pointed out, Cardi B is a quasi-muse for the French haute house, and she makes it obvious that she’s comfortable in the most outrageous of his designs.

Mugler trusting Cardi to wear his vintage designs just solidifies her as a fashion girl. She really don’t miss w/him. pic.twitter.com/v12PQ2sRTN — BAVY (@itsbavy) September 28, 2021

Another Twitter user remarked that she was the “hip-hop Jessica Rabbit,” but let’s be honest, not even Jessica can compare. (Offset does look like Roger Rabbit though. A little.)

Belcalis was in town for Mugler’s show…but let’s be real, they really need to make her the face of the brand already. She deserves!