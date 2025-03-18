Cardi B Thirsts After “Baddies Midwest” Stars—Makes Provocative Offer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B made an eyebrow-raising offer to two stars from reality TV show “Baddies Midwest” during an Instagram Live chat.

Cardi B stirred up social media chatter after making an explicit proposal involving two stars from the reality show Baddies Midwest during a lively Instagram Live session.

The outspoken Hip-Hop star didn’t hold back while watching the popular Zeus Network reality series live online. Cardi shared her appreciation for cast members Big Lex and Ivori in a rather suggestive manner.

“They both could run a train on me,” Cardi declared during an Instagram Live session Monday (March 17). Ivori and Lex, one of them could suck my p####, the other one could suck my t####.”

Natalie says that Cardi B told her that Big Lex and Ivori are her favorites out of the Baddies on Baddies Midwest 👀 pic.twitter.com/HqdO3pIpEJ — Zeus Network TEA ☕️ (@ZeusNetworkTea) January 27, 2025

This eyebrow-raising moment isn’t the first time Cardi B has shown admiration for the Baddies stars.

Back in March, Natalie Nunn, the show’s executive producer and star, revealed that Cardi B was an avid viewer. Nunn specifically mentioned Cardi’s fondness for the two cast members she lusted for.

“Cardi kept repeating that she loves Big Lex and also said she loves Ivori,” Nunn stated in March.

Cardi B says Ivori & Big Lex can run a train on her while watching Baddies. 😭 pic.twitter.com/BfWyKAzuT1 — ໊ (@BardisMedia) March 17, 2025

The provocative comments come as the Grammy-winning rapper navigates a complicated personal life.

Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband, Offset, in August 2024, but the couple have not finalized their split. Following the split, Cardi sparked dating rumors after being spotted spending time with NFL player Stefon Diggs, fueling speculation about her current relationship status.

Meanwhile, Cardi B continues to work on her highly anticipated album. The project is set for release in 2025, featuring at least 20 tracks.

While the official title remains unannounced, possible names include Defamation of Character or Intrusive Thoughts.

After years of delays since its originally planned 2020 release, Cardi promised to deliver the album in 2025.