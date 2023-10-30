Will Saucy Santana Put Hands On DJ Akademiks In The Name Of Caresha?

If push comes to shove, Yung Miami knows she can trust Saucy Santana to square up, even on DJ Akademiks.

Get ready for some juicy Hip-Hop beef – medium well! Saucy Santana is throwing some serious shade at DJ Akademiks, but why? What did Ak do? It all began when Akademiks called Yung Miami out for what he perceived as her perpetuating homophobia. The City Girls rapper used some choice words to describe Akademiks during their ongoing feud, and that set off a firestorm of controversy. Those words started with an “F” and we cannot use it anymore.

Santana, who is gay, surprisingly did not take issue with the city girl, who is a friend. He doubled down and re-aligned himself firmly with Yung Miami. “Akademiks, you keep talking about what the f##k Caresha said to you, but how she feels about you, is how she feels about you,” he said online. “Me being her best friend, it doesn’t have anything to do with me.” (I am just finding out they are best friends! I thought JT was her bestie!)

The real heat started when Santana waded use of derogatory language like “The F Word.” He said, “In the hood, and in a lot of urban cultures, when you see boys that are acting feminine, that are being messy, that are being extra and doing f#g sh#t, that’s what you address them as. Even as me being a gay man, I don’t move like a f#g. And it’s a lot of other gay boys that are feminine or whatever, but everybody don’t move like f#gs. You move like a f#g.” DAYUM!

Hot Spice!

Santana didn’t stop there; he accused Akademiks of “always starting sh#t” and brought up the DJ’s latest beef with GloRilla. But what shocked me was the notion that he might want to fight the Ak! Santana revealed that he and his crew were eagerly awaiting a showdown with Akademiks at the Roots Picnic in Philly. Then he extended an invitation to him to come out to Yung Miami‘s Halloween party in Miami. Now that’s something I would love to see! I wonder how many people will be dressed as clowns?

Jay Critch also chimed in, and he has been keeping that same energy for a minute. It seems like Akademiks is becoming the ultimate target in this thing of ours. Stay tuned, folks!

When U gon actually come outside tho p#### n#### https://t.co/Ba8zDyhrEq — Jay Critch (@jaycritch) October 29, 2023